UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Halep Stages Another Dubai Comeback To Reach Semi-finals

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Halep stages another Dubai comeback to reach semi-finals

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Top seed Simona Halep had to come from behind for a second straight day on Thursday, overhauling Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the Dubai Championships semi-finals.

Halep, who had saved a match point in knocking out Ons Jabeur 24 hours earlier, said she had to pick up her pace after losing the first set.

"Everything was a little bit fast, too powerful. When I got the rhythm, it was much easier for me to feel the game," said the world number two.

"I played quicker in the second and third set. She didn't have time to hit the ball. I think that was the key of the match.

"It's good to have tough matches. I'm here to give everything I have to win every match I play. I'm happy with these matches." The Romanian star will face Jennifer Brady on Friday for a place in the final.

US qualifier Brady, who beat third seed Elina Svitolina in the first round, booked her last-four spot by dispatching ninth seed Garbine Muguruza, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina claimed a season-leading 18th victory with a 7-6 (7/1) 6-3 win over second seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

The Kazakh winner has been on a tear in 2020, winning the Hobart trophy and playing finals in Shenzhen and last weekend in St Petersburg.

Rybakina will Friday face Petra Martic after the Croatian eighth seed defeated Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

As she had on Wednesday, when playing Tunisian wildcard Jabeur, Halep had to fight her way out of a deficit after losing the opening set.

The 2015 Dubai champion lifted her game to win the second set and ran off to a 4-1 lead in the final set before finishing off the night three games later.

Victory avenged the loss Halep suffered against Sabalenka last month in Adelaide.

Brady, who ranks just outside the Top 50, has stunned herself with her form this week.

"I was able to find a way, I wasn't feeling my best," she said after seeing off Muguruza.

"Maybe I didn't play my best tennis, but I stayed in there, competed and came out on top." Brady recovered from a set down against the two-time Grand Slam winner from Spain, winning the second set by breaking her opponent's last two serves.

She finished off the upset a set later on a second match point.

"I had so many opportunities, I can't count how many I had. They didn't go my way," said Australian Open runner-up Muguruza who converted on only one of 10 break points.

"Every time I had an opportunity, she was playing the point well, serving big, making winners."

Related Topics

Tennis World Dubai Adelaide Hobart Shenzhen Lead Petersburg Estonia Spain Czech Republic 2015 2020 National University Australian Open From Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness sm ..

41 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

1 hour ago

US economy solid, but virus could hit supplies: Fe ..

1 hour ago

PSL 5 opens at National Stadium amid gleaming cere ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.