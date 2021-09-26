UrduPoint.com

Hamilton Claims 100th Win Amid High Drama In Russia

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 09:20 PM

Hamilton claims 100th win amid high drama in Russia

Sochi, Russia, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton finally claimed his 100th Formula One success on Sunday, the peerless Mercedes driver emerging triumphant amid high drama at the rain-hit Russian Grand Prix to retake the championship lead.

With a late downpour causing havoc Hamilton reached the unprecedented century after being stuck on 99 since the British Grand Prix in July.

The 36-year-old Briton moved back to the top of the drivers standings by two points from Max Verstappen, who finished second.

After taking his 100th chequered flag 14 years after his first in Canada Hamilton told his team on the car radio: "Phew. That was hard work man!" The seven-time champion had looked destined to come away for the fifth race in a row stuck on the 99 mark with McLaren's Lando Norris firmly in command up front.

But with five laps to go, the rain that had been threatening the 15th round of the championship for so long arrived, causing mayhem.

With cars fitted with slicks starting to lose grip and coming in for intermediates Hamilton joined them, leaving Norris leading.

But with three laps left and Norris a sitting duck and sliding all over the circuit Hamilton eventually hit the front to finally nail the magic number of victories.

After jumping out of his car he said: "The rain came, it was very opportunistic, the team did a great job, I'm grateful for the points".

"It's taken a long time to get to 100 wins.

"I wasn't even sure it would come. The team made such a good call at the end. I didn't want to let Lando go. I'm incredibly grateful to all these men and women here and back in the factory. Wow, 100." - 'So determined' - Hamilton had set off from the second row after a rare mistake in qualifying 24 hours earlier.

"Going to bed last night, with the job that I did yesterday, there were subtle little mistakes. I was so determined to do the best job I could. It was tough." At the start, as flecks of rain began to appear on drivers' visors, a ballerina pirouetted on a grand piano at the back of the grid to add a surreal touch to the occasion.

On lights out, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the long 900m sprint to the first turn from Norris and George Russell in the Williams as Hamilton slipped from fourth to seventh.

Mercedes' tactical card with Valtteri Bottas -- whose engine they had replaced so he would start near Verstappen near the back of the grid and try and hold him up -- worked for all of seven laps when the Dutch driver nipped past the Finn, to smug smiles from the Red Bull garage.

On lap 13 Norris took to the team radio to say "Got him" after swooping past Sainz to regain the lead he lost at the start.

Sainz pulled his Ferrari into the pits on the next lap to promote Daniel Ricciardo into second to leave McLaren racing first and second.

Approaching midway the top 10 had yet to pit, with Verstappen, up to sixth.

Ricciardo was the first of the front runners coming on for a change of rubber, but a tardy tyre change saw the Monza winner rejoining back in 14th, as Hamilton took advantage of clean air to set a fastest lap.

The century-chasing man came in finally on lap 27, with Verstappen following suit, the pair dropping to ninth and 12th.

Norris came in for a slick stop, the McLaren mechanics high-fiving in relief after Ricciardo's problematic visit.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff took to the airwaves to tell Hamilton: "You can win this race".

With 10 laps left, Norris had regained the lead, Hamilton looming in the young Briton's wing mirror, around one second behind.

Then the rain came down.

Cars began to come in for a change of rubber for better grip including Hamilton with Norris staying out on hards, 25seconds clear now, as McLaren gambled.

Fernando Alonso pirouetted like the pre-race ballerina and Norris followed to hand Hamilton the lead, and another slice of F1 history.

Related Topics

Century Russia Canada Driver Visit Car Job Mercedes Young Hamilton Man George Lead Turkish Lira July Women Sunday All From Ferrari Best Top Race McLaren

Recent Stories

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore ..

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..

6 minutes ago
 &quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ..

&quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ICGF 2021 highlights as a winn ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billi ..

Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billion in H1 2021

21 minutes ago
 Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits ..

Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Five years and over 400 million kilogrammes: Emira ..

Five years and over 400 million kilogrammes: Emirates SkyCargo’s momentous pha ..

51 minutes ago
 CAGS resumes webinar series with session on geneti ..

CAGS resumes webinar series with session on genetic counseling

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.