Hassan Eases Into 1500m Final Where Kipyegon Awaits

Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Sifan Hassan's bid for an unprecedented Olympic distance treble remains on course after she eased into Friday's 1500 metres final by winning her semi-final.

The newly-crowned 5000m Olympic champion -- who also has the 10,000m in her sights -- will face a challenge to make it two out of two titles as Kenya's defending champion Faith Kipyegon awaits her.

Fortunately for 28-year-old Hassan -- who won the 1500m world title in 2019 with Kipyegon in second -- her semi-final was a routine run compared to Monday's first round heat when she fell at the bell but picked herself up to win the race.

Hours later the remarkable runner formerly coached by the disgraced Alberto Salazar won the 5000m gold.

As she had done in the first round heat, Hassan tucked in at the back and worked her way through the field as her rivals tired and dropped back.

She eased past the leading pack down the back straight on the last lap and eventually passed Britain's Laura Muir to cruise into Friday's final.

While Hassan walked straight off the track, Ugandan runner Winnie Nanyondo celebrated her qualification with whoops of delight and a little dance.

Kipyegon, 27, won her semi-final equally impressively but behind the Kenyan there was a range of mixed emotions.

Jessica Hull of Australia grinned broadly having qualified while American Cory Ann McGee was in tears after falling during the race and losing any chance.

The 29-year-old can only hope organisers show as much generosity as they did to Botswana's Nijel Amos in giving him a place in the men's 800m final after he too fell in his semi-final.

