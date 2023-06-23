Open Menu

Health Ministry: About 70,000 Pilgrims Benefit From Health Care Services During One Month

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Health Ministry: About 70,000 pilgrims benefit from health care services during one month

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Number of pilgrims who were offered treatment services at hospitals and health centers in Makkah and Madinah reached 69,540 patients during the period from Dhul-Qi'dah 1st until Dhul-Hijjah 4th, corresponding to May 21 till June 22, the Ministry of Health announced.

The Ministry indicated that the pilgrims benefited from various treatment services, including 18 open-heart surgeries, 130 cardiac catheterizations, 308 dialyses session and 23 endoscopy operations. Also, 1317 male and female pilgrims were admitted to hospitals for other types of treatment.

