UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hertha Boost Survival Hopes With Win At Schalke

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

Hertha boost survival hopes with win at Schalke

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Hertha Berlin took a big step towards Bundesliga survival with a 2-1 comeback win at bottom side Schalke on Wednesday.

Goals by captain Dedryck Boyata and second-half replacement Jessic Ngankam sealed Hertha's away win after Morocco's Amine Harit had scored an early goal for the hosts, who are already relegated.

"That was a deserved win. We conceded a goal from nothing, but fought back and did a great job," said Hertha coach Pal Dardai.

The Hertha boss was booked following the final whistle after a heated exchange with the referee.

"I just gave my opinion and was shown a yellow card, it's done," added Dardai.

"The referee didn't accept my opinion, we're all men, all good. Life goes on." Hertha spent the final two weeks of April in quarantine due to several cases of Covid-19 in the squad, but have now taken seven points from their three re-scheduled matches in the last 10 days.

A draw with Mainz and a home win against Freiburg in last week's catch-up games, before Sunday's goalless draw with Arminia Bielefeld, has seen Hertha climb second-from-bottom to now sit 13th - three points ahead of the bottom three.

However, they host second-from-bottom Cologne in a crunch match on Saturday without striker Dodi Lukebakio who will be suspended after being sent off in the dying stages for a second yellow card.

With just six minutes gone, hosts Schalke went ahead when Harit danced past several challenges before placing his shot into the bottom corner across Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow.

Hertha drew level with 19 minutes gone when centre-back Boyata powered in a header having been left unmarked at the far post when the visitors swung in a free-kick from the left.

It was 1-1 at the break, but Hertha lost Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek who hobbled off early in the second half with an injury.

It was his replacement Ngankam, 20, who jinked past two Schalke defenders to fire home the winner 16 minutes from time to score only his second goal for Hertha, who he joined as a six-year-old.

Hertha rode their luck in added time after Lukebakio's red card as Harit hit the post with a header and Schalke's replacement striker Raman Benito also rattled the woodwork with his shot.

Related Topics

Fire Exchange Job Mainz Bielefeld Freiburg Cologne Berlin Poland Morocco April Sunday Post All From Coach Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

42 minutes ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

1 hour ago

178 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

3 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

KP Govt issues directives for implementation of Ei ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.