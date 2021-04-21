Holders Brazil Face Germany In Olympics Football Group Stages
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:10 PM
Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Reigning champions Brazil were on Wednesday drawn with 2016 runners-up Germany, the Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia in the Tokyo Olympics men's football group stages.
Hosts Japan, who have never won a medal in the men's event, will play France, South Africa and Mexico in Group A.
Group C includes Egypt, Spain, Argentina and Australia while Group B has South Korea, New Zealand, Romania and Honduras.
The tournament starts on July 22, a day before the opening ceremony of the Games that were postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the women's draw record four-time champions the USA will feature against Sweden, Australia and New Zealand. Home side Japan will play Great Britain, Canada and Chile.