UrduPoint.com

Hollywood Gathers For Baldwin Shooting Victim Vigil

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:40 AM

Hollywood gathers for Baldwin shooting victim vigil

Burbank, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Shell-shocked friends and colleagues of Halyna Hutchins gathered Sunday to pay tribute to the cinematographer who was killed when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set.

Anguish and anger were on display as Hollywood held vigil for Hutchins, as questions grew over how such a tragedy could have happened, despite rigorous safeguards.

"I had the pleasure of working with Halyna," said actress Sharon Leal. "She was a wonderful woman and just, we're all just so shocked." Hutchins, 42, was struck in the chest when Baldwin fired a prop gun he had been told was safe on the set of low-budget western "Rust" in New Mexico on Thursday. She was declared dead in hospital hours later.

Director Joel Souza, 48, who was crouching behind her as they lined up a shot, was also hit. He was treated by doctors and sent home.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and have executed a search warrant at the set, where, among other things, they were looking to see if the rehearsal had been caught on film.

Baldwin has been interviewed by detectives in Santa Fe, and has said he is co-operating fully with the probe.

Attention has also focused on the film's assistant director, Dave Halls, who handed the weapon to the actor, and on the armorer, 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

No one has been charged in connection with what police describe as an "ongoing investigation", and no arrests have been made.

But as scores of Hollywood insiders gathered in a Los Angeles suburb on Sunday, there was palpable anger about what went wrong.

"The low budget productions oftentimes they want to make it look bigger than they really are," said director Gustavo Sampaio, who worked with Hutchins four years ago.

"So they cut corners and they put safety in the backseat when it really should be at the forefront of everything that's done on a set."That sentiment was echoed by producer Sabrina Oertle.

"I can tell you that as a producer, someone dropped the ball. Somebody decided to go with the bottom line, meaning keep your budget... cheap."

Related Topics

Dead Police Film And Movies Budget Santa Fe Los Angeles Mexico Women Sunday All Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE Press: World Polio Day, towards a polio-free w ..

UAE Press: World Polio Day, towards a polio-free world

26 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.65 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.65 million

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th October 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE, Israel sign MoU on mutual recognition of vacc ..

UAE, Israel sign MoU on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends India-Pakistan Twenty ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends India-Pakistan Twenty20 World Cup match

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.