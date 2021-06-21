UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Pro-democracy Paper Apple Daily To Decide Closure On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily said Monday its board will decide whether to close the publication at their next meeting on Friday after an asset freeze by authorities using a new national security law left the outspoken media group unable to pay staff.

Its owner Jimmy Lai is in jail and was among the first to be charged under the security law after its imposition last year.

Its chief editor and CEO were detained last week and its finances frozen under the law, which Beijing has used to stamp out dissent in the international business hub.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

