Hong Kong Reports 1 Imported COVID-19 Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Hong Kong reports 1 imported COVID-19 case

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one imported case of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the tally to 11,886.

Hong Kong has seen no new local COVID-19 cases for 13 consecutive days. The imported case involved a man who arrived from Russia, according to the CHP.

A total of 34 cases were reported in Hong Kong in the past 14 days, including two local cases, the CHP said.

Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said in his blog that the European Union has just added Hong Kong to the so-called "white list" of countries and regions from which non-essential travel is allowed, and proposed to gradually lift the travel restrictions on the financial hub.

This reflected that the epidemic situation in Hong Kong is gradually stabilizing and the anti-epidemic achievements have been internationally recognized, he said, urging the public to get vaccinated as early as possible, so as to allow gradual resumption of the society's normal operation and that of cross-border activities.

