Hong Kong Shares Rise At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Hong Kong shares rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher at the beginning of business Thursday, extending the previous day's rally, on optimism over the global recovery outlook.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

17 percent, or 48.39 points, to 28,865.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.36 points, to 3,568.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.14 percent, or 3.33 points, to 2,430.71.

