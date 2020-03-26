Hong Kong shares start with small gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Thursday morning, extending the previous two days' healthy rally fuelled by the US stimulus deal.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.33 percent, or 77.64 points, to 23,604.83.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.71 percent, or 19.70 points, to 2,761.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.73 percent, or 12.51 points, to 1,702.34.