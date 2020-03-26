UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Start With Small Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 09:50 AM

Hong Kong shares start with small gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Thursday morning, extending the previous two days' healthy rally fuelled by the US stimulus deal.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.33 percent, or 77.64 points, to 23,604.83.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.71 percent, or 19.70 points, to 2,761.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.73 percent, or 12.51 points, to 1,702.34.

Related Topics

Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP &amp; MoI to Conduct &#039;National Disinfec ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Montenegro&#039;s President dis ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Serbia&#039;s President discuss ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Armenian President review joint ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government announces automatic renewal of work ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.