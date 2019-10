(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks sank Wednesday morning in line with an Asia-wide sell-off, with investors awaiting reaction to a report that China is drawing up a plan to remove Chief Executive Carrie Lam following months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.94 percent, or 251.03 points, to 26,535.17.