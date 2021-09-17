UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Fall Again On Mixed Day For Global Equities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks fall again on mixed day for global equities

New York, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Global stocks were mixed again Thursday, with Asian markets enduring another ugly session and US stocks meandering to a nearly flat finish despite better-than-expected retail sales data.

Hong Kong stocks fell for a fourth straight day as casinos extended the previous session's rout, while Tokyo and Shanghai also retreated.

European stocks rebounded, while Wall Street indices finished little change following mixed US data.

Defying expectations for another drop after falling in July, US retail sales posted a 0.7 percent rebound last month even as car sales sharply declined.

But on the downside, initial US jobless claims for the week ended September 11 were 332,000, above analysts' forecasts and 20,000 more than the week prior.

The market is "sort of in a tug of war right now," said Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities.

"Should we believe the concern we have over the slowing because of Covid-19, or should we believe the data over the last two days that shows some improvement in economic activity?" Markets have been pulled in recent weeks between confidence in the economic recovery versus the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has further complicated already difficult supply chain situations in some sectors.

In Asia, stock markets struggled to recover from the previous day's sell-off, with Hong Kong dropping 1.5 percent in the aftermath of Macau's announcement that it would crack down on the casino industry.

Trillions of Dollars were wiped off the valuations of the six listed firms in reaction to Macau's proposals, which include putting a government representative on their boards.

The announcement fanned concerns that the days of multi-billion-dollar revenues are gone in Macau, which before the pandemic raked in more in a week than Las Vegas did in a month.

Sentiment in Asia was also hit by concerns about the spreading Delta coronavirus variant and its impact on the economic rebound.

In addition, traders are keeping tabs on Chinese property developer Evergrande, which is drowning in a sea of debt that could see it crash into a bankruptcy observers fear could have an impact far and wide.

- Key figures around 2050 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 34,751.32 (close) New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,473.75 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.1 percent at 15,181.92 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,027.48 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 percent at 15,651.75 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 6,622.59 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,169.87 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6 percent at 30,323.34 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.5 percent at 24,667.85 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.3 percent at 3,607.09 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1773 from $1.1817 at 2100 GMT Wednesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3798 from $1.3840 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.29 pence from 85.38 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 109.71 Yen from 109.38 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent at $75.67 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $72.61 per barrel

Related Topics

China Car London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Macau Las Vegas New York Euro July September Stocks Market From Government Industry Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th September 2021

47 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

9 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

9 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

8 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

9 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.