Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares opened with slight gains on Friday morning but investors remained on edge after US lawmakers passed a bill supporting the city's rights, causing anger in China and fuelling concern about ongoing trade talks.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.45 percent, or 118.00 points, to 26,584.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.09 percent, or 2.60 points, to 2,906.24 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.17 percent, or 2.85 points, to 1,634.09.