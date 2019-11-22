UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Rise At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks rise at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares opened with slight gains on Friday morning but investors remained on edge after US lawmakers passed a bill supporting the city's rights, causing anger in China and fuelling concern about ongoing trade talks.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.45 percent, or 118.00 points, to 26,584.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.09 percent, or 2.60 points, to 2,906.24 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.17 percent, or 2.85 points, to 1,634.09.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Sales of $54.5 billion made at Dubai Airshow 2019

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

7 hours ago

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

8 hours ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

8 hours ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.