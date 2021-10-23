UrduPoint.com

Houston Astros Defeat Boston Red Sox To Reach World Series

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Houston Astros defeat Boston Red Sox to reach World Series

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Houston Astros booked their third trip to the World Series in five seasons on Friday, defeating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 to wrap up a 4-2 victory in the American League Championship Series.

The Astros, who will face either the Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball's showpiece, edged out a dogged Red Sox performance at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Related Topics

World Los Angeles Boston Houston Atlanta

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd October 2021

48 minutes ago
 UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in Geneva on November 22 - Lavre ..

8 hours ago
 Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

9 hours ago
 Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conf ..

Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conference on Libya During France ..

9 hours ago
 Anti-terrorist court awards life term

Anti-terrorist court awards life term

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.