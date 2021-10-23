Houston Astros defeat Boston Red Sox to reach World Series

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Houston Astros booked their third trip to the World Series in five seasons on Friday, defeating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 to wrap up a 4-2 victory in the American League Championship Series.

The Astros, who will face either the Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball's showpiece, edged out a dogged Red Sox performance at Minute Maid Park in Houston.