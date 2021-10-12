UrduPoint.com

How Serbia Became The World's Latest Covid Hotspot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

How Serbia became the world's latest Covid hotspot

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Packed bars, few masks and almost no restrictions -- in Serbia it seems the pandemic is over. But it's a cruel illusion, as the Balkan country currently tops the global charts for infection rates.

Despite having a variety of jabs available, the country's vaccination drive stalled after just over 40 percent of its seven-million population were inoculated.

Serbia has been averaging more than 6,500 cases a day over the past two weeks, according to AFP data, an infection rate of almost 93.5 per 100,000 people -- by far the highest in the world.

Although wearing a mask indoors and social distancing are mandatory, there is little or no enforcement. Following the rules is down to individual choice.

"I'm not bothered about the virus, I had it last year, it wasn't a big deal," 20-year economy student Marko told AFP while sitting in a crowded Belgrade bar.

Doctors have urged the government to impose strict measures, such as limiting the opening hours of non-essential businesses and introducing a vaccine pass that would limit social activities of those who are yet to receive the jab.

After juggling the idea for weeks, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic finally dismissed it, claiming there was no way to impose discipline.

"Passes are impossible to control, just as it's impossible to control wearing masks indoors," Brnabic said during a recent televised press conference.

"We have a cure for this... and that is vaccination." Serbia's leading epidemiologist Predrag Kon -- a member of a government-appointed pandemic task force -- was incredulous at the refusal to bring in tighter measures.

"I can't comprehend what I just listened to," he said after a crisis meeting of the task force, accusing decision-makers of "obstruction".

Rade Panic, who leads a doctor's union, links the government's reluctance to enforce tough measures to elections due next spring and the widespread influence of vaccine sceptics.

"The anti-vaxxers created a problem, but the government does not want to tackle it because of the elections," Panic told AFP.

"The message is that we are all on our own... We are in pure survival mode." AFP asked the government for an interview but received no reply.

On top of issues of enforcement, Serbia has also struggled to get young people inoculated. According to the prime minister, only 22 percent of those aged between 18 and 30 have been jabbed so far.

Health passes have helped encourage young people to roll up their sleeves in countries including France, but Brnabic believes Serbian youngsters are different.

"Once they hear of someone forging the pass to get into a bar or a nightclub, it would become cool and all young people would try to prove that they could do it," she said.

Panic, who works as an anaesthesiologist in a Covid hospital, said doctors were "overwhelmed" and labelled Brnabic "a dilettante".

"It's a battlefield out there, both for the dying patients and the exhausted doctors," he said.

Serbia initially got off to a strong start with vaccines -- securing enough jabs from both East and West to invite foreigners to come to receive the vaccine.

It announced it would become the first European country to produce Chinese-made Sinopharm jab and has also been given approval to start manufacturing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Serbia was also one of the first countries in the world to offer the booster shot to the general public.

But the country has long been a hotbed of misinformation about vaccination, fuelled by a lack of trust in the government and other institutions as a result of frequent corruption scandals and a general lack of transparency.

A handful of rogue doctors fanned the suspicions, some of whom have since garnered hundreds of thousands of followers on social networks and have been given space in national media.

"The state must not only motivate citizens but also do everything to stop lies and manipulation," tweeted Srdjan Lukic, a Serbian pulmonologist who now works in Slovenia.

"Serbia has failed miserably there."

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister World Russia France Student Doctor Cure Young Belgrade Serbia Slovenia Turkish Lira Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

21 minutes ago
 See beyond with Infinix Zero X series, now availab ..

See beyond with Infinix Zero X series, now available for pre-orders

25 minutes ago
 Get your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR ..

Get your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR 20,999/- Before the Flash Sale ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

36 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yem ..

UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yemeni officials

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.