UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Homes Feared Lost In Colorado Wildfires

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 08:20 AM

Hundreds of homes feared lost in Colorado wildfires

Superior, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Hundreds of homes are feared lost in fast-moving wildfires in the US state of Colorado, officials said Thursday, as flames tore through areas desiccated by a historic drought.

At least 1,600 acres have burned in Boulder County, much of it suburban, with warnings that deaths and injuries were likely as the blaze took hold of hotels and shopping centers in the town of Superior.

"We know that approximately 370 homes in the Sagamore subdivision... have been lost. There's a potential of 210 homes lost in Old Town Superior," Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle told a news conference.

"The Target shopping complex in Superior is on fire; the Element Hotel in Superior is fully engulfed.

"I'd like to emphasize that due to the magnitude and intensity of this fire and its presence in such a heavily populated area, we would not be surprised if there are injuries or fatalities." The Colorado Sun newspaper reported that a number of people had been treated for burns, with at least six patients at one hospital.

Photographs posted on Twitter showed huge flames looming over what appear to be ranks of houses.

One video shows a fire in a parking lot, with trees and grass ablaze, as strong wind pushes smoke around.

Thousands of people have been told to flee the fast-moving fire, which is thought to have begun when power lines were toppled by gusting winds.

Patrick Kilbride, 72, was at work in a hardware store when he heard the order to evacuate, The Denver Post reported.

He raced home to gather his possessions, but was unable to save anything other than his car and the clothes he was wearing.

His dog and cat both perished.

"It's ashes," he said of the home he has lived in for three decades.

"It's not a house. If you need a fireplace chimney, that's all that's left.

"It's just a strange feeling to go from having everything to make your life comfortable to having nothing," he said.

The 20,000-strong town of Louisville, along with the 13,000 residents of Superior, have been told to get out, with the National Weather Service describing the situation as "life-threatening." - 'Like the neighborhood you live in' - Wind gusts of over 100 miles (160 kilometers) an hour have been reported in some places, fanning the flames and complicating firefighting efforts by preventing aircraft from taking to the skies.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency, over what he said was a devastating fire.

Unlike previous blazes in the state, he said, this one is not in the countryside; it is where people live.

"This area is right in and around suburban sub-developments, stores," he said.

"It's like the neighborhood that you live in. It's like the neighborhood that any of us live in. And so 1,600 acres near a population center can be and is, in this case, absolutely devastating." Like much of the American West, Colorado is in the grip of a years-long drought that has left the area parched and vulnerable to wildfire.

Although fires are a natural part of the climate cycle, and help to clear dead brush and reduce disease in vegetation, their scale and intensity is increasing.

Scientists say a warming climate, chiefly caused by human activities like the unchecked burning of fossil fuels, is altering weather patterns.

This prolongs droughts in some areas and provokes unseasonably large storms in other places, phenomena that are expected to get worse as worldwide average temperatures continue to climb.

Daniel Swain, a meteorologist at the University of California, tweeted that it was "hard to believe" these fires were taking hold in December, usually a quieter time for blazes.

"But take a record warm & dry fall, only 1 inch of snow so far this season, & add an extreme (100mph+) downslope windstorm...and extremely fast moving/dangerous fires are the result."

Related Topics

Dead Weather Fire Snow Governor Fireplace Twitter Drought Hotel Car Boulder Superior Louisville Denver December National University Post All From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

8 minutes ago
 Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

7 hours ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

7 hours ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

7 hours ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

7 hours ago
 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in fin ..

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in final stages: Ch Sarwar

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.