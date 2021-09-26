Hunerkada To Organize Online Textile Classes From Tomorrow
Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Hunerkada would organize online textile online classes from September 27 ( Monday) aiming to refine creative skills of fresh talent.
Talking to APP, Head Hunerkada Amna Shah said these short-term courses & workshops including 3months short course,6 months short course &,1 Year Diploma.
She said it is a opportunity for emerging fresh talent to be able to avail benefit from renowned faculty members.
It is a platform where one could showcase their hidden talent in a better way with appropriate time period,she added.
