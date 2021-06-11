UrduPoint.com
Hungary To Allow COVID-19 Vaccination Of 12- To 16-year-olds

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) --:The government of Hungary has approved the voluntary COVID-19 vaccination of children aged between 12 and 16 years, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a press conference here on Thursday.

It is up to parents to decide whether they want their children to be inoculated, he said, adding that the government will not organize a vaccination campaign specifically for this age group.

Orban spoke before journalists in person for the first time in months, as press conferences were previously held online due to the pandemic.

The government also decided to give an extraordinary paid leave of ten days to those who have been involved in the fight against the epidemic, Orban said.

