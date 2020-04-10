India COVID-19 death toll rises to 199 as total cases reach 6,412

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :India's death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 199 and the total number of confirmed cases has reached 6,412, according to the Federal health ministry on Friday morning.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) today 199 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads the information released by the ministry, and the number of active cases is 5,709.

This is a jump of 30 deaths and an increase of 547 cases since Thursday.

On Thursday evening the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 5,865 and the death toll was 169.

According to ministry officials, 504 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

Friday marks the 17th straight day of ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The three-week lockdown is expected to end on April 14.

Meanwhile, health ministry issued an advisory to stop the social stigma associated with the COVID-19. The advisory said public health emergencies during outbreak of communicable diseases may cause fear and anxiety leading to prejudices and social stigma against people and communities. Such behavior may culminate into increased hostility, chaos and unnecessary social disruptions.

This advisory came in the wake of reported cases of novel coronavirus patients, frontline workers like doctors and nurses, certain communities and areas faced discrimination due to fear and misinformation about the coronavirus.