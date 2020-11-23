UrduPoint.com
India Targets AJK Population To Divert Attention From IIOJ&K: AJK President.

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:40 PM

India targets AJK population to divert attention from IIOJ&K: AJK President.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 23 (APP):The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the UN military observers deployed on both sides of the Line of Control in Kashmir to immediately inform the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and permanent members of the UN Security Council about the latest situation prevailing at the LoC and the violations of ceasefire by the Indian troops.

Strongly condemning firing by the Indian troops at a wedding function in Khuiratta sector of the LoC in which 11 members of the same family including six women, two minor girls and a boy were injured, he said this was the height of barbarity and naked aggression committed by the Indian Army, AJK President office said Monday evening The AJK president said that targeting of civilians including women and children at the hands of Indian troops should be a matter of grave concerns for the international community, particularly the international human rights organizations.

He maintained that the Indian Army was targeting the defenceless citizens of Azad Kashmir particularly women and children in order to divert the attention of the international community from state terrorism and flagrant human rights violations by the Indian troops deployed in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The state President reiterated that government and people of Azad Kashmir are with their brothers and sisters in IIOJK struggling for their right to self-determination and expressed his hope that day is not far off when people of two divided parts of Kashmir will celebrate together their victory against tyranny and oppression.

Meanwhile, the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while expressing a deep sense of shock and grief over the death of the beloved mother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab Chief Minister Mian Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif, has prayed to Almighty Allah to grant highest grades to the departed soul in Jannah.

In his condolence message to Sharif brothers, he also prayed to Allah to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

