ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday reiterating Pakistan's unflinching support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle to self-determination, said that India's regressive decision to alter the special status of Kashmir as a disputed territory and its attempt to tamper with IOK's demographics was unacceptable.

Addressing a flag hoisting and Kashmir Solidarity day ceremony held at the Convention center here on 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan, the president said "Kashmir is an internationally acknowledged disputed territory on the agenda of Security Council. India cannot unilaterally change the status of Kashmir as a disputed territory, nor does it have any right to alter the demographics of IOK." He said India, by its unilateral action, had not only violated the Security Council Resolutions but had also discarded Simla Agreement, wherein both the countries had pledged to resolve Kashmir dispute through peaceful dialogue and neither country would unilaterally alter the existing state of affairs.

"This step of India is in utter violation of all injunctions of Simla Agreement," the president added.

The main ceremony was attended by chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, services chiefs, ministers, diplomats and a large number of people.

The president said today, the entire world could see that the Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brethren in this difficult time and would continue to provide its moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris until they were given the right to self-determination.

"We will never leave their side. Kashmiris are ours and we are theirs. We consider their pain our pain. Their grief is our grief and their tears fill our hearts with sorrow and grief. We have been with them, are with them, and will always remain with them," he added.

Reflective of its staunch commitment to Kashmir cause, he said, the Government of Pakistan had downgraded its diplomatic relations with India, suspended bilateral trade, decided to review bilateral arrangements with India, and the issue was being taken up in United Nations and Security Council.

This Independence Day was the expression of solidarity with the valiant people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), he added.

