NEW DELHI, Jan. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,610,883 on Thursday as 15,223 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 152,869 with 151 new deaths.

There are still 192,308 active cases in the country, while 10,265,706 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment. It was the first time on Wednesday, in nearly seven months, when the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country fell below the 200,000-mark.

A nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off last Saturday, and so far nearly 800,000 people have been administered the vaccine doses across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up testing facilities across the country, as over 180 million tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 189,347,782 tests were conducted till Wednesday, out of which 780,835 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

The national capital New Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over the past several months as 228 new cases and 10 deaths were registered in the national capital through Wednesday.

So far, 10,774 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.