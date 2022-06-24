NEW DEHLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :India's revamped airline Jet Airways on Friday announced it has begun its operational hiring and asked its former cabin crew members to rejoin it.

"Our operational hiring has commenced, with a call out to former Jet crew," the airline's CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said in a brief statement on social media.

"Commencement of hiring for pilots and engineers to follow in the coming days, when we make our aircraft choice reveal." India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last month granted Jet Airways a revalidated Air Operator's Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

The opening batch of the cabin crew members in the airline will consist of former staff only. "For now we are inviting female crew only.

Male crew recruitment to commence as we scale up," the airline said.

Jet Airways shut operations in 2019 due to massive financial distress, leaving thousands of employees including pilots, engineers, flight attendants and ground staff jobless.

Now the airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter. Jet Airways was once India's biggest private airline. However, now it has to face stiff competition from Air India which was earlier this year taken over from the government by one of India's top business groups, Tata group.

Reports say another airline Akasa Air is also preparing to fly later this year in India, thereby adding to the competition in the South Asian country's already tough aviation market.