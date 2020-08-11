UrduPoint.com
India's Tally Rises To 2,268,675 As Total Deaths Surge Past 45,000 Mark

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW DELHI -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 2,268,675 on Tuesday as the deaths crossed the 45,000 mark, reaching 45,257, according to data released by the Federal health ministry.

Over the past 24 hours, 53,601 new cases were recorded across the country, as 871 deaths due to the virus were registered.

BERLIN -- Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 966 within one day to 217,293, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Tuesday.

The death toll in Germany rose by four to stand at 9,201, it added.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 34 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,660.

The daily caseload moved between 20 and 50 in recent days due to small cluster infections and imported cases.

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia on Tuesday confirmed 15 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 266, said a health ministry's statement.

Thirteen of the new cases were foreigners who arrived in Cambodia on Sunday from the Philippines via a direct flight, while the other two cases were Cambodian females who landed in the kingdom on Sunday from the United States via a connecting flight in China's Taiwan region, the statement said.

TRIPOLI -- The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Tuesday reported 388 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,929.

In a statement earlier Tuesday, the center said it received a total of 2,345 suspected samples, of which 388 tested positive.

The center added that 14 more patients have recovered and another five died, taking the total recoveries to 724 and the death toll to 125.

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including 31 imported cases and 13 locally-transmitted ones.

All the 13 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico reported 5,558 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 485,836, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 705 additional deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 53,003.

