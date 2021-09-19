UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 2,234 New COVID-19 Cases, 145 More Deaths

JAKARTA, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,234 within one day to 4,190,763, with the death toll adding by 145 to 140,468, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 6,186 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,989,326.

To date, at least 45.13 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 79.51 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 208.26 million people.

