UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Villagers Race To Escape Eruption As Sky Turns Black

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Indonesia villagers race to escape eruption as sky turns black

Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Thousands of villagers living near Indonesia's Mount Semeru were racing for refuge Sunday to the wail of emergency sirens as lava snaked towards their homes under a black sky after the volcano erupted.

Locals fled on motorbikes sometimes three at a time as a mushroom cloud of ash approached and monsoon rains lashed the area in East Java.

"It was dark and raining. The rain did not consist only of water, but also volcanic ash. It was like mud," said an AFP journalist on the scene.

Indonesian authorities raised their alert level for the volcano to its highest after the crater spewed hot ash a mile into the sky.

It came only a year after the volcano last erupted, killing at least 51 people and laying waste to homes.

Rescue workers were once again rushing to evacuate villagers in the area Sunday as a colossal plume of ash engulfed all light.

One emergency responder, Gunawan, filmed the clouds above as a midday sky turned ominously dark as though midnight.

"It's getting dark, bro," he said to the camera as a seismograph whistled in the background.

The internet was down and phone signals were patchy but villagers were alerted to the danger by sirens and the beating of bamboo drums by local volunteers.

Semeru is the highest mountain on Indonesia's main island of Java and lies around 800 kilometres (500 miles) southeast of the capital Jakarta among a cluster of craters in a moon-like landscape.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

- 'Cheers' - The eruption last year left locals combing through ruined belongings after their homes were blanketed in ash.

It remains to be seen what damage the eruption will inflict this time with the lava still edging towards homes and their owners told to remain eight kilometres (five miles) from the crater.

Many villagers, mostly women and children, took shelter in local halls and schools, some as far as 20 kilometres (12 miles) away.

Gunawan, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name, said everyone was safe for now, even if their possessions and homes might not be by day's end.

As he flashed a peace sign at a camera against the backdrop of dark haze and monsoon rains at his rescue post, he tried to reassure people.

"Salam tangguh, salam presisi!" he said, meaning "cheers", his voice relaxed but muffled behind a gas mask.

Related Topics

Internet Water Alert Jakarta Indonesia Women Gas Sunday Post All From Asia Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

16 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

16 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

16 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.