Intense heat grips wide areas of Japan

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) --:Japan's weather agency said on Tuesday that intense extreme heat is expected to spread across wide areas from western to northern Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said a high-pressure system from the Pacific is covering wide areas, with the mercury being expected to top 35 degrees Celsius in places from western through northern Japan.

Strong sunshine is driving up temperatures, according to the JMA, with daytime highs to reach 37 degrees in the cities of Saitama, Maebashi and Kofu and 36 degrees in the cities of Kyoto, Gifu, Toyama and Fukushima, as well as in central Tokyo.

The weather agency warned that the intense heat and sweltering weather will continue through the week, as the high-pressure system is expected to remain strong.