Open Menu

Intense Heat Grips Wide Areas Of Japan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Intense heat grips wide areas of Japan

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) --:Japan's weather agency said on Tuesday that intense extreme heat is expected to spread across wide areas from western to northern Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said a high-pressure system from the Pacific is covering wide areas, with the mercury being expected to top 35 degrees Celsius in places from western through northern Japan.

Strong sunshine is driving up temperatures, according to the JMA, with daytime highs to reach 37 degrees in the cities of Saitama, Maebashi and Kofu and 36 degrees in the cities of Kyoto, Gifu, Toyama and Fukushima, as well as in central Tokyo.

The weather agency warned that the intense heat and sweltering weather will continue through the week, as the high-pressure system is expected to remain strong.

Related Topics

Weather Toyama Maebashi Gifu Kofu Fukushima Kyoto Tokyo Japan From Top

Recent Stories

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

40 minutes ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

40 minutes ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

56 minutes ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

5 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

12 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

12 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

13 hours ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous