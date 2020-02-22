UrduPoint.com
International Lahore Literary Festival Continues

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The 8th International Lahore Literary Festival continued in full swing at the Lahore Arts Council which is the world-class cultural art centre.

Thousands of youths attended the festival on the second day as more than 25 seats were held.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Athar Ali Khan said an interaction of young people was made possible with intellectuals from all over the world. All possible resources were being utilised to make the Alhamra Arts Council beautiful and attractive as delegates felt comfort to be here.

He added that a large number of people were participating in dialogues of national and foreign scholars, writers and poets.

Tabash, Adnan Baig, Ahmed Atta and Rehman Faris participated in a session whichwas held regarding "Young urdu poet".

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

