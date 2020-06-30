UrduPoint.com
Iran Holding Academic 'only For Political Aims' Says France

Tue 30th June 2020

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :France on Tuesday accused Iran of holding French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah "only for political aims" after the judiciary upheld a five-year jail sentence against her.

"We condemn this decision by the Iranian authorities who persist in holding Mrs Fariba Adelkhah only for political aims, in the absence of any serious evidence or fact," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "We remain determined to secure the release of our compatriot," it added.

