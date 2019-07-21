Iran says its tanker held in Saudi Arabia released

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :An Iranian tanker held since being forced to seek repairs has been released and is returning to the Islamic republic, a minister said Sunday.

The Happiness 1 tanker "has been released following negotiations and is now moving toward Persian Gulf waters," said transport minister Mohammad Eslami, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

The ship had been forced to seek repairs in Saudi Arabia in early May after suffering "engine failure and loss of control", the Iranian oil ministry's SHANA news agency said at the time.

The rare docking came despite escalating tensions between staunch enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"Yesterday, with follow-ups from the ports and maritime authority the issue was resolved," Eslami said.

"The tanker is moving towards the Persian Gulf with the permission of the Jeddah port, towed by two Iranian tug boats."