Iran wary of Lebanon change after blast

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Iran is watching developments in Lebanon closely, wary of losing any of its hard-won influence after a deadly mega-blast in Beirut sparked angry demands for reforms to its delicately balanced system.

One week on from the chemical explosion that wreaked destruction across swathes of the Lebanese capital, the strategic eastern Mediterranean country is still reeling.

Lebanese have taken to the streets over the disaster that claimed at least 158 lives and injured 6,000, with many calling for heads to roll and for major changes.

Late Monday, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of his government, spelling even deeper turmoil ahead.

In Tehran, student members of Iran's Basij militia gathered in front of the Lebanese embassy, lighting candles and waving the flags of the disaster-hit country and Hezbollah.

Many Iranians posted photos online of Beirut's devastated port accompanied by poems for the city by Syrian writer Nizar Kabbani, who is hugely popular in the Islamic republic.

In another tribute, Azadi Tower, the symbol of the Iranian capital, was lit up in the colours of the Lebanese flag.