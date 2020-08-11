UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Wary Of Lebanon Change After Blast

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Iran wary of Lebanon change after blast

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Iran is watching developments in Lebanon closely, wary of losing any of its hard-won influence after a deadly mega-blast in Beirut sparked angry demands for reforms to its delicately balanced system.

One week on from the chemical explosion that wreaked destruction across swathes of the Lebanese capital, the strategic eastern Mediterranean country is still reeling.

Lebanese have taken to the streets over the disaster that claimed at least 158 lives and injured 6,000, with many calling for heads to roll and for major changes.

Late Monday, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of his government, spelling even deeper turmoil ahead.

In Tehran, student members of Iran's Basij militia gathered in front of the Lebanese embassy, lighting candles and waving the flags of the disaster-hit country and Hezbollah.

Many Iranians posted photos online of Beirut's devastated port accompanied by poems for the city by Syrian writer Nizar Kabbani, who is hugely popular in the Islamic republic.

In another tribute, Azadi Tower, the symbol of the Iranian capital, was lit up in the colours of the Lebanese flag.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Syria Iran Student Tehran Beirut Lebanon From Government

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

10 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

8 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

8 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.