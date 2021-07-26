UrduPoint.com
Iraq Records Over 12,000 Covid Infections, New Daily High: Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Iraq records over 12,000 Covid infections, new daily high: ministry

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Iran has recorded 12,180 Covid infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday, the highest number the country has detected in a day so far in the pandemic.

More than 1.5 people have now tested positive and 18,347 have officially died of Covid-19 in Iraq, where the health infrastructure is dilapidated and much of the 40 million population remains sceptical of vaccines.

