Ireland To Introduce Mandatory 14-day Quarantine For Travellers: PM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Ireland will introduce a legally binding 14-day quarantine period for travellers arriving in the nation, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday.

The Irish cabinet agreed to make it mandatory for arrivals to fill out forms outlining where they will quarantine. "We're going to examine means by which it can be enforced thereafter," Varadkar said.

Travellers from the British province of Northern Ireland will be exempt.

