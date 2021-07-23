Ireland v South Africa 2nd T20 scoreboard

Belfast, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard in the second Twenty20 international between Ireland and South Africa at Stormont on Thursday: South Africa T. Bavuma c Little b Stirling 0 Q.

de Kock lbw b Simi Singh 27 J. Malan c Little b Stirling 0 A. Markram b Adair 8 R. van der Dussen c Tucker b Little 6 D. Miller not out 75 W. Mulder c Balbirnie b Young 36 B. Fortune c Balbirnie b Adair 5 B.

Hendricks not out 0 Extras (lb1, w1) 2 Total (7 wkts, 20 overs) 159 Did not bat: L Ngidi, T Shamsi Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Bavuma), 2-0 (Malan), 3-24 (Markram), 4-38 (de Kock), 5-58 (Van der Dussen), 6-116 (Mulder), 7-134 (Fortuin) Bowling: Stirling 3-0-12-2; Young 4-0-39-1 (1w); Adair 4-0-33-2; Little 4-0-42-1; Singh 4-0-26-1; Getkate 1-0-6-0 Ireland P.

Stirling c Miller b Shamsi 19 K. O'Brien c and b Fortuin 0 A. Balbirnie c de Kock b Hendricks 6 G. Dockrell c Markram b Shamsi 20 H.

Tector c Fortuin b Markram 3 S. Getkate c Bavuma b Shamsi 24 L.

Tucker b Fortuin 12 Simi Singh st de Kock b Fortuin 1 M. Adair not out 15 C. Young c Muller b Hendricks 0 J. Little b Ngidi 9 Extras (lb4, w4) 8 Total (all out, 19.3 overs) 117 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (O'Brien), 2-23 (Balbirnie), 3-46 (Stirling), 4-51 (Tector), 5-56 (Dockrell), 6-97 (Getkate), 7-92 (Tucker), 8-93 (Singh), 9-99 (Young), 10-117 (Little) Bowling: Fortuin 4-1-16-3; Ngidi 3.3-0-14-1; Hendricks 4-0-28-2; Mulder 2-0-24-0 (2w); Shamsi 4-0-14-3 (2w); Markram 2-0-17-1 result: South Africa won by 42 runs Player of the match: David Miller (RSA) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0 Toss: South Africa Umpires: Paul Reynolds (IRL), Roly Black (IRL) tv umpire: Alan Neill (IRL) Match referee: Kevin Gallagher (IRL) Remaining Fixture Jul 24: 3rd T20, Belfast Previous ResultJul 19: 1st T20, Dublin: South Africa won by 33 runs