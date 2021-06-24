UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Prop Furlong Replaces Fagerson For Lions Japan Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Irish prop Furlong replaces Fagerson for Lions Japan clash

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Irish prop Tadhg Furlong has replaced Zander Fagerson in the starting line-up for the British & Irish Lions match with Japan on Saturday due to the Scot suffering a back spasm, head coach Warren Gatland announced Thursday.

Fagerson is the second Scotland player to be ruled out of the match which is being played at Murrayfield.

Flanker Hamish Watson withdrew on Wednesday after suffering a head knock in training and has to undergo the return-to-play protocols for concussion.

Furlong was one of the stand out players under Gatland in the epic drawn three test series in 2017 with then world champions New Zealand.

Gatland originally picked a large home contingent as a nod to the fixture being staged in Edinburgh, where a crowd of 16,500 will be present.

Only two remain -- wing Duhan Van Der Merwe and loosehead prop Rory Sutherland.

"It's a shame for Zander not to be able to run out at Murrayfield as a Lion, but he's not quite 100 per cent," said Gatland in a Lions statement.

"He'll get a chance to start in the next two games and stake a claim for a Test spot in South Africa, so it's not worth the risk." Despite the drop-outs, England are still not represented in a Lions starting XV for the first time in 71 years, but prop Kyle Sinckler's promotion to the bench for Furlong means five of Eddie Jones' men are on the bench.

This weekend's match is a landmark fixture for the Lions as it is both the first time they have played in Scotland and the first occasion they have taken on Japan.

The Lions leave the day after the match for their tour of South Africa which culminates in a three Test series with the world champions.

Related Topics

World Van Edinburgh Ireland Japan South Africa 2017 Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

PTA renews Telenor Pakistan’s license in AJK & G ..

10 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali and Umaid Asif suspe ..

26 minutes ago

Military Chopper Bursts Into Flames After Crash-La ..

42 minutes ago

Vaccination against COVID-19 underway in Punjab

42 minutes ago

PML-N opposing electoral reforms due to fear of de ..

43 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.