Israel Strikes In Gaza After Rocket Attack

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

Israel strikes in Gaza after rocket attack

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Israeli aircraft carried out attacks in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip early Sunday, Palestinian security officials said, hours after militants in the enclave launched three rockets at the Jewish state.

The strikes targeted two sites belonging to Al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing, in northern Gaza, with another series of sorties at a Qassam site west of Gaza City, Hamas officials said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Israeli army said "fighter jets and attack helicopters struck a number of Hamas terror targets" in Gaza, as well as "a military post belonging to the Hamas naval force in the northern Gaza Strip."

