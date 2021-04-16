Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Israeli army early Friday said it had carried out airstrikes on military targets in the Gaza Strip.

Fighter jets and attack helicopters struck a "weapons manufacturing site, a weapon smuggling tunnel and a military post" operated by Hamas, the armed ruling party in Gaza, the Israeli Defence Force said in a statement.

"We will not tolerate any threat to Israeli civilians," it added.

Israelis in the southern city of Sderot took cover late Thursday after a rocket was fired from Gaza.

The rocket landed in an open area and caused no injuries or damage, according to a spokesman with the Shaar Hanegev local council.

Israel imposed a blockade of Gaza's maritime and land border after Hamas seized control in 2007.

Hamas and Israel have since fought three wars.

A fragile truce has held in recent years despite occasional flareups.

Gaza's two million residents endure extreme poverty under the Israeli blockade.

Conditions have worsened as Hamas issued lockdown orders to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.