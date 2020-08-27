UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Court Rejects Sicily Anti-migrant Order

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Italian court rejects Sicily anti-migrant order

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :An Italian court Thursday slapped down a decree issued by Sicily's right-leaning leader Nello Musumeci ordering the closure of migrant centres on the island to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Sicilian regional administrative court approved an appeal lodged by the central government in Rome for Sunday's decree to be scrapped, the AGI news agency reported.

Musumeci had clashed with officials in Rome but anti-migrant former interior minister Matteo Salvini had praised the move ahead of a flurry of local elections next month.

The Sicilian leader had ordered that all migrants on the island's "hot spots" and reception centres be transferred to facilities outside the island.

Musumeci's decree also banned any migrant from "entering, transiting and stopping over on the Sicilian region's territory with vessels big and small, including those belonging to charities.

" But the court disagreed, saying "there was no rigorous investigation to demonstrate that the spread of Covid-19 was worsening among the local population because of the migration phenomenon." The measures announced by Musumeci, who was elected on a right-wing ticket, "seemed to go beyond the scope of the powers conferred upon regions," in managing the coronavirus crisis, the court said.

Migration has for years been a hot-button political issue in Italy, a main EU landing point for people crossing the Mediterranean and arriving in Sicily and sister island Lampedusa.

The court will now convene again on September 17 at Sicily's request which is planning to present new evidence to boost its case.

Dozens of migrants hosted on Sicily however have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Rome Italy September Sunday All From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iraqi, Saudi Top Diplomats Discuss Strengthening C ..

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian Police Say Probing Attack on Bus in Khar ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Saudi Arabia to Facilitate Bilateral Visa ..

4 minutes ago

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital mark ..

49 minutes ago

Djokovic could face Zverev in semis, Thiem in US O ..

7 minutes ago

A third of world's children lack remote learning a ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.