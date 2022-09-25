Paris, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Italy winger Ange Capuozzo scored his first Toulouse try as they beat Racing 92 37-10 on Saturday in the French Top 14.

Capuozzo, 23, who joined the 21-time champions from second-tier Grenoble for this season, crossed in the second half as his side responded to last weekend's defeat at Pau.

Australia lock Emmanuel Meafou and France winger Matthis Lebel claimed first-half tries in a turgid affair on a poor playing surface at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Donovan Taofifenua was the visitors' only try scorer as Scotland's Finn Russell added a conversion and a penalty.

Capuozzo's contribution came by intercepting a Russell pass before galloping 80m to cross under the sticks with 13 minutes to play.

Former Les Bleus centre Sofiane Guitoune claimed the bonus point with five minutes remaining to send them top of the table after four games.

Fiji's Olympic gold medallist Masivesi Dakuwaqa opened his account for the season as champions Montpellier beat Pau 43-17.

On Friday, Britain's Telegraph newspaper claimed Montpellier had signed England No. 8 Sam Simmonds for next season with compatriot Zach Mercer leaving for Gloucester.

"He's a good player, he's a good pick," Montpellier director of rugby Philippe Saint-Andre told reporters.

"I'm maybe a bit old but we always announce new signings in April or May. But it's an open secret that we're looking for a No. 8." Montpellier president Mohed Altrad was present in the stands days after French prosecutors demanded a three-year prison sentence for the Syrian billionaire for corruption and influence-peddling with French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte.

The verdict of the trial will be delivered on December 13, with the defence calling the allegations "fantasy".

- 'Win at all costs' - Georgia's 20-year-old full-back Davit Niniashvili recorded his first Top 14 double in Lyon's 33-27 victory over Stade Francais.

He also kicked a 50m penalty goal as team-mate and ex-New Zealand Maori fly-half Fletcher Smith scored his first try since joining during the close season.

Promoted Bayonne stunned Bordeaux-Begles with a 20-15 win in heavy rain in the Basque country.

South African fly-half Tristan Tedder kicked 14 points as Perpignan claimed their fist win of the season with a 19-13 victory over Toulon.

The Catalans celebrated their 120th birthday during the match and had lost their three opening games of the campaign following last week's heavy defeat to La Rochelle.

"We were under quite a bit of pressure. We had to react quickly. We had to win at all costs," Perpignan back-rower Alan Brazo told reporters.

"Our match was far from perfect but we can build on it."On Sunday, La Rochelle head to Clermont but their director of rugby, ex-Ireland fly-half Ronan O'Gara, will be banned from the touchline after receiving a six-week suspension for his behaviour towards a match official.