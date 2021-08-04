UrduPoint.com

Ivory Coast Declares Energy Crisis Over

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ivory Coast declares energy crisis over

Abidjan, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ivory Coast government on Tuesday declared the end of the country's energy crisis after weeks of electricity rationing and power cuts.

"The supply of electricity has been restored since July 9 throughout the country," said Energy Minister Thomas Camara.

"Electricity rationing has ended," after 45 days, he told a press conference in Abidjan.

To avoid a similar crisis in future, the West African nation has acquired a new reserve power plant with a capacity of 200 megawatts (MW) and repaired the Azito plant in Abidjan, Camara said.

A breakdown occurred back in April at the Azito fossil-fuel site, which generates a third of the country's electricity.

In normal times, Ivory Coast's electricity capacity is more than enough to meet domestic demand -- the surplus is sold to neighbouring states.

It has installed capacity of 2,300 megawatts, compared to peak consumption of 1,600 MW.

Last year it exported 11 percent of electricity production to Ghana, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali and Liberia.

But the breakdown at the Azito plant hit both households and businesses.

Low water levels in the nation's dams also reduced capacity along with a shortage of natural gas.

The Ivorian Electricity Company (CIE), privatised in 1990 and owned mainly by pan-African group Eranove, has a monopoly on the production, transmission, distribution and sale electricity.

The CIE has already had to face a customer rebellion when an increase in electricity prices fuelled a wave of discontent in 2016.

Ivory Coast aims to have 16 percent of its energy produced from renewable sources by 2030.

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Water Energy Crisis Company Sale Liberia Mali Abidjan Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Benin Togo Ghana SITE April July Gas 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

2 hours ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

3 hours ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

2 hours ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

2 hours ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.