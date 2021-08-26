UrduPoint.com

Jaminet 'to Wear Perpignan Shirt' Next Season Despite Toulouse Rumours

Perpignan, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Perpignan president Francois Riviere says France full-back Melvyn Jaminet will remain with the newly-promoted side despite rumours linking him with a move to Top 14 champions Toulouse.

Jaminet, 22, scored 41 points during his first international campaign in July in three Tests against Australia before even playing a top-flight game.

Newspaper reports throughout the summer increased this week with Toulon president Bernard Lemaitre saying his outfit were in talks with Toulouse about signing their South Africa three-quarter Cheslin Kolbe.

"Melvyn will wear Perpignan's shirt for the 2021-2022 season with the objective of fighting with his team-mates to keep the club in the Top 14," Riviere said on Facebook.

"I wish with this clarification that the rumours stop surrounding a young player who only asks to serenely return to the field with Perpignan," he added.

Riviere's seven-time champions, the last title coming in 2009, play their first top-flight game since 2019 as they travel to Brive on September 4.

Les Bleus, hosts of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, next play in the autumn as they host Argentina on November 6, Georgia seven days later and New Zealand on November 20.

