UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Kento Momota Easily Wins Malaysia Masters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Japan's Kento Momota easily wins Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :World number one Kento Momota won the Malaysia Masters after easily defeating Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 24-22, 21-11 on Sunday.

The victory in Malaysia lends credence to Momota's drive to win the gold in July's Tokyo Olympics.

The reigning world champion told reporters that he eyes more success in 2020.

Momota currently the best player on the planet, won a record 11 titles last year.

"My condition was not perfect coming into this tournament, but I was focused on this week and was able to play calmly," said the Japanese star, who pocketed $30,000.

"I do not think I am the strongest, but I am sharp and confident especially after winning the World Tour Finals last year. I know when to focus on attack and defence." Momota held a 13-1 win record against Axelsen coming into this showdown, but the lanky Dane tried to close the gap by racing to a 7-1 lead in the opening game.

But Momota kept his calm and eventually took the first game despite Axelsen holding match point on three occasions.

The second game was dominated by the 25-year-old Momota, who defended strongly against Axelsen's aggressive attack.

He took 54-minutes to defeat Axelsen.

Axelsen could have taken the first game at 21-20, but a racquet fault denied him.

The Dane, however, admitted Momota would have still won if it had gone to three games.

"It could have been different, but Momota has shown he is stable in three games," he said.

Chen Yu Fei took home the women's singles title when she ousted Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-Ying 21-17, 21-10.

Related Topics

Attack World Tokyo Lead Malaysia Denmark July Women Sunday 2020 Gold Olympics Best Top

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

6 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash, IPU President discuss joint cooperat ..

21 minutes ago

UNGA President addresses importance of multilatera ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler congratulates new Sultan of Oman

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles new Sultan of Oman

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.