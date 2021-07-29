UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Table Tennis Star Ito Out In Tokyo Olympics Semis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

Japan's table tennis star Ito out in Tokyo Olympics semis

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Japanese table tennis star Mima Ito suffered semi-final heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday with the women's title now set to go to China once again.

The 20-year-old Ito, who already helped the host nation win their first-ever Olympic table tennis gold earlier this week, was soundly beaten by China's Sun Yingsha.

The second seed overpowered a shell-shocked Ito, the third seed, 11-3, 11-9, 11-6, 11-4 to set up a gold-medal showdown with her fellow Chinese Chen Meng.

Top seed Chen booked her finals spot with a straightforward 4-0 victory over injury-stricken Singaporean Yu Mengyu.

The 26th seed Yu, who has suffered long-standing back problems, needed a prolonged spell with the physio towards the end of her defeat.

China have won every women's singles gold stretching back to table tennis's Olympic debut in 1988, and they arrived in Tokyo seeking their fourth straight clean-sweep in the sport.

But Ito and Jun Mizutani destroyed that ambition when they beat the Chinese pairing to win the mixed doubles title on Monday, winning Japan's first ever table tennis gold.

Related Topics

Tennis China Tokyo Japan Women Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

10 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

11 hours ago

New York City Offers Residents $100 to Get Vaccina ..

9 hours ago

West Indies 85-5 in T20 reduced to a T9

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.