UrduPoint.com

Judo Helps Fight Xenophobia In South Africa

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Judo helps fight xenophobia in South Africa

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :In a newly renovated white building in a South African township about 20 children in judogi and others in school uniforms tumble around on a tatami under the watchful eye of a coach.

They are from a nearby Primary school and regularly gather for judo classes here in Alexandra township, north of the Johannesburg inner city and in the shadow of the financial hub of Sandton.

The project aims to "use judo as a vehicle for ... refugees, migrants (and) South Africans to meet together", said Judo for Peace coordinator Roberto Orlando. It's a "platform to be all equal, to learn together and to develop skills and values all together".

Alexandra is one of the poorest, most densely populated black townships in South Africa.

In 2008, more than 60 people -- mostly migrant workers from other African countries -- were killed in the country's worst outbreak of xenophobic attacks since the end of apartheid.

Fourteen years on, the scourge of xenophobia, which mainly targets black Africans, has not left the township.

From time to time, violent attacks against African immigrants still occur in Alexandra and other townships where crime and unemployment is rife.

Such attacks are predominantly staged by jobless black South Africans.

This year has seen tensions rise again in Alexandra. For several months a vigilante group called Operation Dudula -- "push back" in Zulu language -- has staged marches demanding the expulsion of illegal immigrants.

Migrants especially from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Nigeria and Zimbabwe have borne the brunt of the anti-foreigner hostility.

Orlando decided now, more than ever, was the best time to have a dojo in the township. It officially opened its doors last month.

"Alexandra is one of the biggest, most densely populated areas in South Africa.

It is an area where many xenophobic attacks happened and I think it is one of the areas that should be targeted when we talk about teaching people how to live together," he said.

At the heart of his teaching philosophy are the principles of self-control, discipline, respect, honour, courage and friendship.

- 'Live together' - One of the coaches is Rudolph Ngala. He is from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Having a migrant coach is strategic because "people can get used to seeing refugees as someone who brings skills to the country", Orlando said.

Ngala, 21, arrived in South Africa from Kinshasa in 2017 and immediately took up judo with Orlando. He has graduated to become a coach.

"Judo helped me a lot with (making) friends," said Ngala. "In Alexandra, everybody who lives here is like my family. I am Congolese. I am black. I am African. We are all African".

Standing and cracking jokes with two South Africans after competing at a weekend event for World Refugee Day on Monday, Denzel Shumba, 17, who moved to South Africa with his family 10 years ago from Zimbabwe, also took up judo.

"South Africa (is) a difficult place sometimes because there's xenophobia," he said.

Shumba said taking up judo has helped him to become a calmer, more respectful and peaceful person, learn a valuable skill and make new friends.

And that is exactly what Orlando wants to see.

"South Africa is a bit of a showcase of what is happening in the world. We are all mixing up. People are migrating. More and more we need to learn from each other, to learn to live together, next to each other," he said.

Orlando, athletic and with piercing blue eyes, is originally from Italy, but has worked in Ethiopia, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and now South Africa, setting up judo dojos to empower the youth and integrating people in disadvantaged communities.

Related Topics

Somalia World Vehicle Kinshasa Johannesburg Orlando Italy Ethiopia South Africa Zimbabwe Congo Mozambique Nigeria Hub 2017 Family Event All From Refugee Best Coach

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

2 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

34 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

52 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

1 hour ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.