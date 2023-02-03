UrduPoint.com

Juventus Beat Lazio 1-0 To Reach Italian Cup Semifinals

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Juventus beat Lazio 1-0 to reach Italian Cup semifinals

ANKARA, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Juventus qualified for the Italian Cup semifinals after eliminating Lazio 1-0 on Thursday evening at home, and will face Inter Milan.

Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer scored the winning goal by a header for Juventus in the 44th minute at Turin's Allianz Stadium.

The other semifinal will be Cremonese vs. Fiorentina, and the ties will be held in April on two-legged format.

Juventus are record holders with 14 Italian Cups, while Inter are the defending champions.

Related Topics

Turin April Juventus Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

1 hour ago
 PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

4 hours ago
 Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

12 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.