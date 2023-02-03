Juventus beat Lazio 1-0 to reach Italian Cup semifinals

ANKARA, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Juventus qualified for the Italian Cup semifinals after eliminating Lazio 1-0 on Thursday evening at home, and will face Inter Milan.

Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer scored the winning goal by a header for Juventus in the 44th minute at Turin's Allianz Stadium.

The other semifinal will be Cremonese vs. Fiorentina, and the ties will be held in April on two-legged format.

Juventus are record holders with 14 Italian Cups, while Inter are the defending champions.