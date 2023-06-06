UrduPoint.com

Karim Benzema Signs For Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad: Club Source

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Karim Benzema signs for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad: club source

Riyadh, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has signed for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad for three years starting next season, a source in the Jeddah-based club told AFP on Tuesday.

"Benzema has signed a contract for his transfer to Al-Ittihad for a three-year period starting next season," the source said.

The announcement comes days after Real Madrid announced that the 35-year-old was leaving the club after 14 seasons, the day after coach Carlo Ancelotti had said there was "no doubt" Benzema's future was in the Spanish capital.

Benzema is in line to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Gulf kingdom after the Portuguese five-time world player of the year moved to Al Nassr from Manchester United following last year's World Cup.

Lionel Messi, who is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after two seasons, has also been linked to a move to Saudi Arabia.

Senior officials from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal have flown to France to try and seal a deal for Messi after the 35-year-old Argentinian played his last game for PSG at the weekend.

The Saudi delegation plans to meet Messi's father and agent, Jorge, with the aiming of completing the signing as soon as possible, sources told AFP on Sunday.

Benzema joined Madrid in 2009 from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

He made 647 appearances for Madrid and is the second on Real's all-time goalscoring list with 353 -- only Cristiano Ronaldo has more.

He has lifted five Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles and three Copas del Rey with Madrid and is the holder of the Ballon d'Or for the world's best player.

But after a stellar 2021-22 season when he lead Real to the Champions League, he has been troubled by injuries in the just-completed season and had to miss France's World Cup campaign with a thigh problem.

Related Topics

World France Saudi Lyon Madrid Lead Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira Manchester United Sunday From Best Real Madrid PSG Coach

Recent Stories

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song off ..

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song offers

32 minutes ago
 LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah ..

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

1 hour ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

2 hours ago
 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.