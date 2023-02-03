Kashmir Cultural Festival opens at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir Culture Department and Federal Directorate of education opened a 3-day "Kashmir Cultural Festival" here Friday, marking Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Sunday, February 5.

The major objective of the festival is to promote Kashmir cause through a cultural perspective while expressing solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The main features of the festival included Kashmiri Artisans-at-work, Kashmiri folk crafts, Kashmiri patriotic songs, Kashmiri folk songs, Kashmiri folk paintings, photo exhibition on Kashmir, Kashmiri cuisine, screening of video documentaries on Kashmir, Kashmir musical evening, stage drama on Kashmir, promotional stalls to promote Kashmir cause and display of banners bearing slogans in favour of Kashmir cause.

Farina Mazhar, Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, address the opening ceremony, condemned atrocities being committed by Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She said that the Indian forces are not only violating human rights in the IIOJK but also trying to destroy cultural identity of the Kashmiri people.

Executive Director, Lok Virsa, Shahzad Durrani explained the objective of the festival. He also thanked Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir Culture Department and Federal Directorate of Education for their effective collaboration in holding the event.

The opening ceremony featured Kashmiri patriotic songs, Kashmiri folk songs and mystic songs in which young artists paid tribute to the Kashmiri people and expressed solidarity with them on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A large number of people including Kashmiri families and youth attended the ceremony.

Kashmir musical night at Kashmir Cultural Festival will be held on Saturday, 4th February at Lok Virsa open air theatre. Stage drama to highlight Kashmir cause will be presented on 5th February.

Kashmiri artisans-at-work, Kashmiri folk paintings display, photographic exhibition on Kashmir and Kashmiri cuisine will continue daily till February 5.