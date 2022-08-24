Key dates in northern Ethiopia war

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Ethiopia's northern region erupted in violence more than 21 months ago, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent in troops to Tigray to topple the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Here is a timeline of the conflict, as rebels and government accuse each other of resuming hostilities after a five-month truce: - 2020: Troops enter Tigray - On November 4, 2020, Abiy orders a military response to what he calls a "traitorous" attack on Federal army camps in Tigray.

He blames the region's ruling party, the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before he took office in 2018.

- 'War crimes' - After 10 days of fighting, the United Nations warns of possible war crimes in Tigray.

Neighbouring Eritrea -- which signed a peace deal with Abiy in 2018 that helped him win the Nobel Peace prize -- is reported to have sent troops into Tigray to help Ethiopian forces.

Two weeks later government forces take Tigray's capital Mekele.

On November 28, Abiy declares military operations "completed" but fighting continues.

- 2021: 'Ethnic cleansing' - In February 2021, Amnesty International says Eritrean soldiers killed "hundreds of civilians" in November in the holy city of Axum.

For months, Ethiopia and Eritrea deny the involvement of Eritrean forces although Washington speaks of "ethnic cleansing".

On March 23, Abiy admits the presence of Eritrean troops, then announces their departure.

- Tigrayans advance - The rebels retake Mekele in late June, before pushing into the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar.

On July 3, the UN says 400,000 people are on the brink of famine in Tigray.

Abiy is sworn in for a new five-year term on October 4.

Two weeks later, Ethiopian aircraft launch deadly strikes on Tigray.

In late October the TPLF claims control of two key cities in Amhara -- only a few hundred kilometres north of Addis Ababa.

- Abiy at the front - On November 2, 2021, Ethiopia declares a nationwide state of emergency.

The following day a joint UN-Ethiopian report says crimes against humanity may have been committed by "all sides".

Abiy arrives on the frontline on November 24 to personally direct the counter-offensive.

In the first weeks of December, the government says it has recaptured a string of towns, including Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

- Rebels withdraw - On December 20, the rebels say they are withdrawing from Amhara and Afar and pulling back to Tigray.

Two days later, the government says its forces will not advance further into Tigray.

The UN says dozens of civilians were killed in air strikes on Tigray between December 19 and 24.

- 2022: More air strikes - On January 7, dozens are killed in a drone strike on a camp for displaced people in Dedebit in northwestern Tigray, according to the rebels.

Aid agencies suspend operations in the area.

On January 14, the UN puts the death toll for the month at least 108 civilians and says war crimes could have been committed.

- 'Indefinite humanitarian truce' - On March 24, the government declares an "indefinite humanitarian truce" to help hasten delivery of emergency aid into Tigray.

Tigrayan rebels agree to a "cessation of hostilities".

On April 1, aid convoys resume, but remain insufficient, the UN says.

On April 26, the rebels say they have withdrawn from zones they occupied for the past nine months near Afar. The government denies the claim.

- Massacres in Oromia - On June 18, hundreds of people belonging to the Amhara ethnic group are killed by rebels from the the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), in Ethiopia's Oromia region, according to survivors. The group denies the claims, blaming government forces.

The UN urges "impartial" investigations.

On July 4, Abiy accuses the OLA of carrying out a new "massacre". The group denies the claim.

- Peace talks hopes - On July 12, a body charged by the government to look into possible peace negotiations with rebels holds its first meeting.

On July 18, Tigrayan rebels say they have set up a team to negotiate with the government.

On July 25, the UN commission tasked with investigating human rights violations during the conflict begins its first visit to Ethiopia.

The UN's World Food Programme says almost half of Tigray's six million population is suffering from a severe lack of food.

- Fighting resumes - On August 24, rebels accuse government forces and allied militias of launching a "large-scale offensive" towards southern Tigray.

The Ethiopian government accuses the TPLF of launching an attack and "destroying the truce".