SHANGHAI, Jan. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Shanghai Disney Resort has announced the key tourist attraction of Zootopia, Shanghai Disneyland's eighth and newest themed land, was topped out.

The staff representatives of the resort, joined by officials from the Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort and representatives of Shanghai Shendi Group, signed on the final steel roof deck before its installation and witnessed the attraction was topped out.

As the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland, Zootopia will be the first-ever land of its kind, featuring a major new attraction that blends Disney's storytelling and technologies in order to bring this fan-favorite movie and its characters to life.

The resort will also celebrate its fifth anniversary in 2021. "We have been truly humbled by the warm welcome our guests have given us since our Grand Opening, and we cannot wait to give back to them with a spectacular assortment of magical moments, celebrations and so much more," said Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort.

Main construction of the Zootopia-themed land started in December 2019.